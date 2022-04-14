Man dies after 3-car crash at Smoketown, Minnieville roads

A 77-year-old Woodbridge man died after another driver appears to have ignored a red light and plowed into his vehicle.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash involving three vehicles at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Minnieville and Smoketown roads in Woodbridge.

According to a police press release, the driver of a 2009 Mercedes E350, driven by a 59-year-old man of Woodbridge, was traveling south on Minnieville Road approaching Smoketown Road when the driver disregarded a red traffic signal and proceeded into the intersection where the vehicle collided with a 2016 Toyota Highlander, driven by a 64-year-old woman of Woodbridge, that was traveling eastbound on Smoketown Road through the intersection.

The impact of the collision forced the Toyota into another vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord, driven by a 72-year-old woman of Woodbridge, stopped at a red traffic signal in the turn lane on northbound Minnieville Road. The woman was waiting to turn left on Smoketown Road.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by fire and rescue personnel and taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The drivers of the Mercedes and Honda, along with a passenger in the Toyota, were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police.

No charges have been filed.