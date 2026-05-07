Virginia DMV Brings Free Advanced Motorcycle Training to Manassas

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its free Advanced Rider Training program to Manassas this spring. New courses, including the popular StreetMasters, will help experienced riders sharpen skills just in time for riding season.

The training includes three options: Circuit RiderCourse, StreetMasters and Advanced 3-Wheel Training. Certified instructors provide real-time coaching while riders practice on their own motorcycles. Sessions are set for May 16–17 in Manassas for both StreetMasters and Advanced 3-Wheel Training.

Participants need a motorcycle endorsement, their own bike, insurance proof and full safety gear. Each one-day class is free through the Virginia Rider Training Program and taught by BeCrashFree. Spots are limited to 60 riders per session, with registration opening 45 days ahead.

This expansion recognizes Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.

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