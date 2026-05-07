$7,298 Average Tax Bill Coming to Manassas Park Single-Family Homes

The average single-family home in Manassas Park will pay $7,298 in real estate taxes next year — an increase of $216 — even though the city is lowering its tax rate.

The Manassas Park Governing Body approved maximum “not-to-exceed” tax rates for FY2027 at its May 5 meeting, including a reduction in the real estate tax rate to $1.38 per $100 of assessed value. City Manager Carl Cole explained that rapidly rising property assessments more than offset the rate cut.

According to city data, the average assessed value for single-family homes rose from $507,689 last year to $528,860 this year. At the new rate, that produces the $7,298 average tax bill.

Similar increases apply across residential classes:

Townhouses: Average assessed value $458,536 → $6,328 tax bill (+$216)

Condominiums: Average assessed value $378,257 → $5,220 tax bill (+$216)

The city noted that assessments for locally assessed residential property (not including new construction) increased 3.66% this year. The “lowered tax rate” that would have kept total revenue flat was $1.35 per $100. The adopted $1.38 rate results in an effective 2.22% tax increase for the average homeowner — still below recent inflation rates.

“The assessed values went up. Everybody’s house is now worth more than it was last year,” Cole told the Governing Body. “And the net result on the average home in Manassas Park would be an increase of $216 a year of tax.”

Council approved the rates unanimously and reached quick consensus on the 1.5-cent reduction as the ceiling, skipping a scheduled budget workshop. A 3% employee compensation increase is planned, alongside an ongoing classification and compensation study.

In other action, the Governing Body unanimously adopted the FY2027 Manassas Park City Schools budget, praising school officials for a tight plan amid declining enrollment and transparency.

The tax rate decision comes as the city also approved updates to its affordable housing program to expand eligibility for ADU and WDU units. Those changes aim to help sell remaining units and prepare for approximately 10 new homes at Liberty Junction in early 2027.

The new real estate tax rates will be published ahead of a public hearing on June 2. Final rates take effect with the FY2027 budget.

Residents can expect their individual tax bills to vary based on their property’s assessed value compared to the city average.