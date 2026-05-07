Stafford Schools Honors Top Staff at Gold Star Gala

Stafford County Public Schools recognized dozens of outstanding employees at its annual Gold Star Gala, while a major new partnership announced this week will bring $560,000 to support classroom innovation and family food access across the division.

The investment, a collaboration between the Stafford Education Foundation, Amazon, Stafford Schools, and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, includes $360,000 over three years for Sustainable Innovative Teaching Grants and $200,000 to add two new 24/7 automated community food kiosks. More than 200 classroom projects are expected to receive funding, giving teachers resources for hands-on STEM, career readiness, and student-centered learning. The kiosks will build on the success of the first one installed at Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center in 2023.

At the Gold Star Gala, the division honored licensed and support staff whose daily work strengthens student achievement. Winners included Bus Drivers of the Year Joyce Mann, Trent Sisson, and Allen Walker; Principal of the Year Susan Weiderhold of Hampton Oaks Elementary; and Teacher of the Year co-winners Joseph Eveler of Stafford High School and Carrie Hammons of Grafton Village Elementary. Apple Federal Credit Union sponsored $500 awards for each division-wide recipient.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith thanked staff for living the division’s values of putting students first and striving for excellence. School Board Chair Dr. Elizabeth Warner said events like the gala help reinforce a culture of growth and continuous improvement.

The Stafford Education Foundation said it will share updates on the impact of the new grants and food resources in the coming months. Both announcements highlight ongoing efforts to support the more than 32,000 students and 4,700 staff across Stafford’s 38 schools.

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