Landfill, compost facilities to reopen Sundays

The Prince William County landfill and a recycling and composting facility near Manassas will reopen on Sundays.

The county landfill, at 14811 Dumfries Road (Route 234) and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, at 13000 Balls Ford Road near Manassas will reopen on Sundays starting April 24, 2022. Both facilities will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The 1,000-acre landfill accepts household waste, hazardous household waste, and electronics recycling. Yard waste, such as grass clippings, leaves, and small branches, are accepted at the Balls Ford Road facility.

In December 2021, the county announced the facilities would close Sundays due to staffing shortages.

The landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility are open to county residents from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.