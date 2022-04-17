Brush fires spread across Quantico

Fire crews spent much of Easter weekend battling brush fires at Quantico.

Units were dispatched Saturday, April 16, at 1:08 p.m. for a reported brush fire off Aden Road on the border of Quantico Marine Corps Base. Crews arrived to find a significant brush fire burning.

According to Prince William County Fire Marshal Matt Smolsky, the fire was a continuation of a fire that started on a firing range on base that erupted near the exact location on Friday, April 15,

Saturday’s fire was entirely on the base.

Prince William County units assisted the Quantico firefighters and monitored the area for any spread. Smoke from the fire wafted west toward Manassas and Centreville.

No one was injured. The Virginia Forestry Department was also called to help douse the brush fires.

Earlier this month, we reported on a $23 million fire station that is on track to open at Quantico later this summer. The sprawling station will replace the current firehouse on base, which dates back nearly 40 years.