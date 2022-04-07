$23 million Quantico fire station on track for summer opening

The capacity at a new fire station at Quantico Marine Corps Base will increase 900 percent.

A new 22,500-square-foot fire station, located at 27414 Route MCB-1, in Stafford, will open later this summer, by July or August. It sits n the west side of the base, down the street from the current Fire Station 533.

The construction cost totaled $23 million. The new facility includes a 25 person training room, living quarters, kitchen/dining/day room facilities, administration offices, recreation, fitness, locker and shower rooms, personal protection equipment (PPE) storage, laundry, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) maintenance, hazmat storage, compressed air maintenance and storage, hose storage and storage for emergency medical technician (EMT) equipment, equipment maintenance and storage, and seven-vehicle bays with industrial ceiling fans.

The current Fire Station 533 is 5,610 square feet and was built in 1984 to house four firefighters. The new station will house 40, a 900% increase.

The increased size ensures adequate space for new features and equipment previously mentioned like the fire trucks, fitness center, back-up dispatch center, etc.” writes Quantico Marine Corps Base spokesman Capt. Michael Curtis.

As the new fire station becomes open and fully operational, the current Fire Station 533 will be demolished to improve traffic flow at the intersection of routes MCB-1 and MCB-2 on the west side of the base.

While the Quantico Fire and Emergency Services receive a wide variety of calls 24/7, Curtis writes the most common type of calls for emergency medical help. About 10% of the calls Quantico firefighters respond to are for help in surrounding counties like Prince William and Stafford.

Quantico Fire and Emergency Services are made up of 82 civilian firefighters from the surrounding region. Following the opening of the new station this summer, there will be a grand opening ceremony on a future date yet to be announced.