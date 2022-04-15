Updated: Route 28 reopened after truck overturns

[Updated Noon] Route 28 north is open at the Prince William County / Manassas City lane after a tractor-trailer overturned just before 6 a.m..

According to police, crews spent hours working on the accident clean up, working to unload the truck’s cargo — computer parts — from the overturned trailer. No one was injured.

The crash occurred at 5:49 a.m. at the busy Route 28/Prince William Parkway interchange, both busy commuter routes.

Traffic bound for Route 28 is being diverted off the road starting at the interchange at Prince William Parkway, said Manassas police spokesman Justin Lehman.

Route 28 is a major computer road through Prince William County and Manassas linking drivers to job centers Fairfax County and Dulles International Airport.