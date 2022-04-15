3 infants exposed to THC, daycare surrenders license, owner charged

A Stafford County daycare owner turned herself in to authorities after three infants were taken to a hospital with exposure to THC.

On March 2, 2022, Deputy A.J. Deasy went to Stafford Hospital and found three children, all one year of age, and all from separate homes, were treated in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

When the babies were in the hospital staff’s care, the symptoms and testing confirmed that each child had been exposed to THC, the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana that produces a high sensation.

The connection between the three families was a licensed home daycare provider in the Windsor Forest subdivision, off Longwood Drive in the western portion of the county.

Detective A. Sanchez conducted a search at the day care and collected goldfish crackers around the high chairs of the toddlers. These crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC.

Child Protective Services was notified and became involved in the case. The daycare subsequently voluntarily surrendered its license.

Rebecca Swanner, 60, the daycare owner, has been charged with cruelty and injury to children. She self-surrendered on April 14 and was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.