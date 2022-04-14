Woodbridge man faces rape, abduction charges

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Lake Ridge.

On Wednesday, April 13 at 2:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence to investigate a rape.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman acquaintance was driving together when the suspect went to a remote location in the Lake Ridge and raped her.

According to police, the victim got out and tried to flee the area at one point, but the suspect grabbed the victim and forced her back into the car. Afterward, the suspect drove the victim away from the crime scene and continued assaulting her until he kicked her out of the vehicle.

As the accused continued driving, he assaulted the victim before stopping and ordering the victim out of the vehicle. The victim walked to her home and told a family member of the incident, who contacted the police.

Following the investigation, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, who was arrested later that day.

Jaheim Machi Lee Broaddus, 19, of 3021 Fox Lair Dr, #301, in Woodbridge, is charged with two counts of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, and one count of abduction. He was held without bond.