CRRL launches the Deaf Culture Digital Library

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library partnered with the Library of Virginia to launch a virtual collection on the history of deaf culture.

The Deaf Culture Digital Library offers resources that include books, eBooks, magazines, websites, media, and other digital materials found online. Residents with Virginia library cards can access both the Library of Virginia’s collection and search the collections of their local library with no additional charges.

According to CRRL’s Community Engagement Manager Sean Bonney, the program’s genesis started with a suggestion made to CRRL Access Services librarian Babak Zarin by ReBecca Bennett. At the time of the proposal, Bennett was the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Outreach Coordinator at the disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock Area.

This article is free to read but delivering Honest, Local News isn’t. CLICK HERE use code ANY22 and SAVE 20% on ANY monthly plan.

Drop the paywall and see fewer ads.

Please support your local news, and thank you for being a member!

“Deaf culture digital libraries allow for vital community resources and Deaf culture to be shared with relative ease, and can help foster greater connection between public libraries and members of the Deaf and hard of hearing community,” stated Zarin in a press release.

Working alongside Nan Carmack, the Library of Virginia’s Director of Library Development and Networking, Zarin and CRRL spent two years researching deaf culture libraries in Maryland and Tennessee. Before the Library of Virginia developed the website, consultations with community partners were made.

Materials on American Sign Language were also reviewed for use in the virtual library. According to a 2019 article in Forbes magazine, ASL is the third most studied language in colleges and universities and the third-most frequently requested language for court interpretation.

After going through reviews for accessibility, the Deaf Culture Virtual Library had a soft launch in October 2021. The website launched in December 2021.

“The initial response was very positive,” says Bonney. “Librarians appreciate being able to offer customers this centralized resource, and the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities have been very eager to help further develop the library.”

The Deaf Culture Virtual Library can be accessed at deaflibva.org.