Woman chest bumped, shots fired, 2 jailed

Gray Chapman

Two feuding neighbors are in jail after several shots were fired at a home in Woodbridge.

On Tuesday, March 29, at 8:19 a.m., officers went to the 2800 block of Chablis Circle in Lake Ridge to investigate shots being fired. Officers learned a man walked over to the home of his neighbor, a 33-year-old woman, and got into an argument with her while standing in front of their homes.

The man brandished a firearm during the encounter before chest-bumping the victim, police said. The man and woman returned to their respective homes.

A short time later, the woman’s family member came home, found out about the argument. He and the woman went to confront the man who brandished the gun and chest-bumped the woman, police said.

During the encounter, the man who chest bumped the woman pulled out a gun and pointed it toward his neighbors.

Then, the family member of the woman who was chest-bumped pulled out his gun firearm and fired multiple rounds towards the door, police said. He and the woman fled. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Stacey Edward Chapman, the family member of the woman chest bumped, and Mark Alan Gray, the accused chest-bumper, was charged, police said.

Chapman is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and brandishing. On June 6, 2022, he is due in court and was held without bond.

Mark Alan Gray, 54, of 2820 Chablis Cl. in Lake Ridge, is charged with assault and brandishing. He’s due in court on June 6, 2022, and was held without bond.