Executive Director Beverly Hess works last shift at ARTfactory

Beverly Hess, who served as the executive director for six years of the ARTfactory, has resigned.

Hess began as executive director in August 2015, when it was still known as the Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas at the Candy Factory.

Hess had previously spent nine years as part of the administration for the Youth Orchestras of Prince William, her first two years spent as financial director and then the rest of her time as executive director.

“I have enjoyed my years at the factory. The people are exceptional, and it has been a joy to work in such a creative space. I wish the best for the ARTfactory and its creative community,” said Hess to Potomac Local News.

The ARTfactory was originally founded in 1984 as the Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas by a cadre of artists and art lovers in the Northern Virginia area. In 2002, the factory relocated to the Hopkins Candy Factory building in Manassas, where they have since become a cornerstone of its downtown arts community.

Since its inception, ARTfactory has grown to include classes in various arts, including painting, dance, theater, and more. ARTfactory is home to The Caton Merchant Family Gallery, which exhibits local and regional artists. The gallery has gone on to host an annual high school art competition that includes poetry and wearable art.

Three local theater groups also call ARTfactory home. This includes the youth-oriented Pied Piper Theater, Rooftop Productions, and the seniors-oriented Past Time Prime Time Players.

ARTfactory sits at 9419 Battle Street in downtown Manassas.