Road rage shooting leaves hole in sedan’s passenger door

On March 28, an apparent road rage led to someone firing a handgun at another vehicle on Route 17.

On March 28 at 6:49 p.m., a Stafford sheriff’s deputy went called to Route 17 in Falmouth a reported shooting. The victim said the driver of a Volkswagen sedan flipped the victim a middle finger, in the area of the Rio Car Wash.

As the drivers continued south on Route 17 and approached the intersection of Interstate 95, the other driver fired one shot from a black handgun, striking the rear passenger door of the victim’s sedan.

The victim was not injured. Deputies were unable to find the shooter.

The shooter is described as a skinny, black male in his 20s. The victim said the suspect’s car was a light blue or grey, newer-model Volkswagen four-door sedan.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or recognizes the suspect vehicle is asked to call Detective K.W. McBride at 540-658-4450.