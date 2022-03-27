Kaine stopping at Mary Washington Hospital to discuss pandemic’s toll on healthcare workers

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D) will be in Fredericksburg on Monday, March 28 to discuss the pandemic’s toll on health care workers.

Kaine will hold a roundtable with health care providers at Mary Washington Hospital to discuss his Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act.

“The mental health consequences of COVID-19 are particularly acute for our frontline health care healers, who’ve made tremendous sacrifices to care for their patients in uncharted times. This bill is a critical first step to provide them with mental health resources to cope with the challenges they face every day,” Kaine said in a press release. “Supporting our health care workforce will benefit everyone because we all need great medical professionals to take care of us and our loved ones. By keeping our health care professionals healthy, everyone in society wins.”

The bill is named in honor of Dr. Lorna Breen, a physician from Charlottesville working on the front lines of the pandemic in New York who committed suicide in the Spring of 2020. President Biden signed the bill into law on Friday, March 18, and Sen. Kaine joined President Biden and Dr. Breen’s family for the signing ceremony.

Kaine will also discuss his Comprehensive Access to Resources and Education (CARE) for Long COVID Act, which would improve research on long COVID and provide more resources for people experiencing its impacts. Kaine is expected to arrive at 10:30 a.m.

Last week, Kaine was in Woodbridge to tour the Workforce Education Center at the Northern Virginia Community College Campus. College officials praised the senator for helping to secure funding for a new $5 million data center lab, which will teach students the ins and outs of the data center industry, comprised of server farms that power the internet.