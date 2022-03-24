Business $5.1 million Data Center Lab to be built at NOVA Woodbridge Campus By Rick Horner Published March 24, 2022 at 2:11PM | Updated June 29, 2022 at 7:59AM Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Fairfax, Prince William] announces a new data center lab at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus. [Photo: Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Northern Virginia Community College