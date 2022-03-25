Tax help call center temporarily reduces Wednesday hours

Prince William County residents have 30 fewer minutes to get tax help over the phone.

Beginning Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and every Wednesday for the next few months, Prince William County Taxpayer Services Call Center will open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Every other day of the work week, the center will keep its regular 8 a.m to 5 p.m. hours. The center is closed on weekends.

The county hired new employees to work in the call center.

“The call center has quite a few new employees, as well as, it is our goal to ensure that we give the best customer service to our taxpayers,” said county spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson.

The county’s Taxpayer Services Call Center in the Tax Administration Division of the local government’s Finance Department assists residents with questions relating to the billing and assessment of Real Estate taxes, Personal Property taxes, Business License taxes, Business Tangibles taxes, Transient Occupancy taxes, and other fees.

In 2021, the office handled over 104,000 calls, with the peak times being August to December, said Johnson.

Federal income taxes are due April 18, and Virginia income taxes on May 1. According to Johnson, this call center’s reduced Wednesday hours will have little to no impact, as the county does not receive calls regarding Federal and State taxes during this time frame.

“Our busy tax season begins in August and runs through December, and this business hour change is only for the next few months,” said Johnson,

Personal property taxes for Prince William County are due each year on October 5.

Residents may reach the center by calling 703-792-6710.