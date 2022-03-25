Stafford fire crews douse car blaze on I-95

Fire crews doused a car fire on Interstate 95 today.

Crews were called to the scene of the blaze just before noon on I-95 south near Garrisonville Road.

A sedan and a pickup were being towed when the sedan caught fire. In addition the fire, the sedan sustained front and rear damage from a prior crash, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Emergency crews closed one lane of the highway to put out the fire.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the sedan and pickup had been involved in a crash.