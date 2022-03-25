Ramp installation continues near Manassas Monday, March 28 – Friday, April 1

Interstate 66 east and west near Sudley Road near Manassas will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for about one mile during the overnight hours Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, for continued bridge beam installation for a new access ramp to the future I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes.

I-66 East will be closed with two-way traffic running on the I-66 west side so that crews can safely install bridge beams over the eastbound lanes. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The ramp from Sudley Road north and south to I-66 east will also be closed nightly with detours posted.

Drivers traveling on I-66 and Sudley Road in Manassas during this period should expect delays and consider using alternate routes.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1

I-66 East and West Between Route 234 Business and Bull Run

Around 10 p.m. each night, I-66 East traffic approaching Route 234 Business will be narrowed to a single lane and directed to cross over to the I-66 West side of the roadway. Eastbound traffic will remain in this pattern for approximately one mile and then cross back over to the I-66 East side of the roadway and resume normal travel prior to the Manassas Safety Rest Area.

Around 10:30 p.m. each night (10 p.m. Friday), I-66 West traffic approaching the Manassas Safety Rest Area will be narrowed to a single right lane and remain on the right side of the interstate. Westbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where eastbound traffic crosses onto the westbound lanes.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. (Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.) two-way traffic on I-66 West will be separated by traffic barrels and one closed travel lane. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.

All lanes on I-66 East and West will reopen by 5 a.m. weekdays, and by 7 a.m. weekends.

Ramp from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East