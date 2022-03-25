Mary Ann Burke, 71

Mary Ann Burke, age 71 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at MercyOne Clinton.

According to her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Online condolences may be left at papefh.com.

Mary Ann was born on April 5, 1950 in Lackawanna, N.Y., the daughter of Thomas and May (Capella) Mecca. Mary Ann married James Kubasiak and later married Philip Burke. She worked as the Director of Utilities in the customer service division in the city of Falls Church, Va.

Mary Ann loved to spend time with her family and grandkids. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and working out.

Mary Ann is survived by her two children, Tia (Bruce) DeLash of Stafford, VA and Jennifer (Jason) Fisher of Clinton; four grandchildren, Anthony, Jasmine, Brian, and Kevin; and two great grandchildren, Chance and Kaleb. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Lois Ann Huff.

Potomac Local News publishes obituaries submitted by established funeral homes.