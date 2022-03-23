Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries in crash near Stafford airport

A tractor trailer overturned and caught fire near the Stafford Regional Airport today. [Photo: VDOT] Photo: Virignia State Police Photo: Virignia State Police

[Updated 11 a.m.] All lanes on I-95 southbound near exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County are now open and the detour has been lifted following the crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, southbound travelers may experience residual delays on I-95, Route 1 and arterial routes.

At 8:32 a.m., a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on I-95 ran off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a guard rail. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire, said Virignia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Emergency crews called a helicopter to take the victim to a hospital. Crews cleared the helicopter to land on the highway.

The driver suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. The county’s sheriff’s office is helping to divert traffic from the highway at milepost 136, near the airport.

All 95 southbound traffic is being detoured to exit 136/Centreport Pkwy. to Route 1 south. Travelers can re-enter 95 southbound at Route 17. pic.twitter.com/u1iRZTBEnw — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) March 23, 2022