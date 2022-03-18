Stafford Sheriff to hold 8th annual Junior Deputies Academy

Is your child interested in the world of law enforcement?

That’s the question that The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department is asking prospective applicants for their 8th annual Junior Deputies Academy.

According to the sheriff’s department website, the department will begin accepting online applications starting on March 20 for their annual July summer camp. The event is being held for Stafford County students going into 4th through 7th grade for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

The academy will provide a setting where interested students can learn about deputies’ jobs through educational hands-on activities and experiences. According to the sheriff’s department website, the academy will also have classroom presentations that center on the department’s core values. According to the academy’s website, these values include professionalism, fairness, integrity, and compassion.

According to the sheriff’s department website, the intention is that the academy’s students would continue to practice these values after they graduate from the program.

The availability of the program is limited to 50 seats for each week of the academy. Prospective applicants must provide a short, written explanation of why they want to attend the program. The explanation is limited to a maximum of 150 words.

According to the sheriff’s department website, the department uses a blind, randomized selection process to choose who will fill the academy’s seats.

All applicants that are accepted will be notified by email on April 30.

There is no fee or charge for the academy since it’s funded by a combination of state grants and funds allocated by the sheriff’s office to run the program.

The academy will hold its rising 4th and 5th graders classes from July 11 through 15. Classes for rising 6th and 7th graders will be held July 18 through 22.

For more information, visit their website or contact at [email protected]