Published March 18, 2022 at 7:00AM | Updated May 15, 2022 at 10:22AM

10th District Republicans (Pr. Wm., Manassas, Manassas Park) announce May 21 canvass to choose a congressional candidate. Here’s how it will work

Republicans in Virginia’s new 10th Congressional District will hold a party canvass on Saturday, May 21, to determine a candidate to attempt to unseat Democrat Jennifer Wexton, whose held the seat since 2019.

According to the Federal Elections Commission, five Republican candidates are running, including Prince William County Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Manassas City Council member Theresa Coates Ellis.

Redrawn by the Virginia State Supreme Court in December 2021, the new 10th Congressional District now includes western Prince William County (west of Hoadly Road), Fauquier, Loudoun, and Rappahannock counties, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Balloting will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Anyone in line by 4 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The voter must present a photo ID issued by the Virginia State Government, the Federal Government, or college or university to receive a ballot.

Election officials will use ranked-choice voting to choose the candidate. In this system, voters rank their candidates by preference, and candidates with the fewest rankling are eliminated.

Republicans used ranked-choice voting in 2021 to choose Glenn Youngkin to run for governor.

Locally, here are balloting locations for the May 21 canvass.

CITY OF MANASSAS

Grace E. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

MANASSAS PARK

Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St, Manassas Park, VA 20111

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Bull Run Middle School, 6308 Catharpin Road, Gainesville, VA, 20155

Gainesville Middle School, 8001 Limestone Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155

Lake Jackson Vol. Fire Department, 11310 Coles Dr, Manassas, VA 20112

For those who can’t particpate in the May 21 canvass, the party will allow in-person absentee voting at The Middleburg Barn, 23320 Foxchase Farm Lane in Middleburg, Va., on May 12, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee voting requires an excuse. Voters may cast an absentee ballot if they are: