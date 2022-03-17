Truck restriction considered for Austin Ridge Drive

Trucks using a popular Stafford County thoroughfare may soon have to find another way.

The Virginia Department of Transportation, at the request of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, is considering a through truck restriction on Route 1486 (Austin Ridge Drive) between Route 684 (Mine Road) and Route 630 (Courthouse Road).

Austin Ridge Drive links Courthouse Road, near the mile post 140 interchange on Interstate 95, to Mine Road in the northern section of the county. About 8,100 vehicles a day use the street.

Signs notifying travelers that Austin Ridge Drive is being considered for a through truck restriction have been installed along the affected route. The signs will be removed after 30 days.

The proposed through truck restriction on Austin Ridge Drive is about two miles.

The proposed alternate route for northbound and southbound trucks will be Route 684 (Mine Road) and Route 630 (Courthouse Road). The proposed alternate route is 2.3 miles.

Comments can be sent through April 14, 2022, to VDOT Fredericksburg Resident Engineer Kyle Bates, 86 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, Va., 22405. For questions, residents may call the VDOT Fredericksburg Residency office at (540) 899-4502.