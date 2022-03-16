I-66 delays expected tonight at Sudley Road for steel beam installation

Interstate 66 East and West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) in Manassas will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for about one mile during the overnight hours Wednesday, March 16, and Saturday, March 19, for continued bridge beam installation for a new access ramp to the future I-66 Express Lanes.

At about 10 o’clock tonight, I-66 East will be closed with two-way traffic running on I-66 West so that crews can safely install bridge beams over the eastbound lanes. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The ramp from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East will also be closed both nights with detours posted.

Drivers traveling on I-66 and Route 234 Business in Manassas during this period should expect delays and consider using alternate routes.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Details include:

Wednesday, March 16, and Saturday, March 19

I-66 East and West Between Route 234 Business and Bull Run

Around 10 p.m., I-66 East traffic approaching Route 234 Business will be narrowed to a single lane and directed to cross over to the I-66 West side of the roadway. Eastbound traffic will remain in this pattern for approximately one mile and then cross back over to the I-66 East side of the roadway and resume normal travel prior to the Manassas Safety Rest Area.

Around 10:30 p.m. (10 p.m. Saturday), I-66 West traffic approaching the Manassas Safety Rest Area will be narrowed to a single right lane and remain on the right side of the interstate. Westbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where eastbound traffic crosses onto the westbound lanes.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (Saturday night between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.) two-way traffic on I-66 West will be separated by traffic barrels and one closed travel lane. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.

All lanes on I-66 East and West will reopen by 5 a.m. weekdays; by 7 a.m. weekends.

Ramp from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East

The ramp will be closed Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Northbound traffic will be directed to continue north for about one mile and turn right onto Route 29 (Lee Highway) North, travel approximately four miles to the Route 29 Interchange in Centreville, and follow signs to I-66 East.

Southbound traffic will be directed to turn right onto Balls Ford Road, turn left at the traffic signal onto Miramar Drive, turn left at the traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, then turn left at the traffic signal onto Route 234 Business North. Traffic will continue north for about 1.5 miles, turn right onto Route 29 North, then travel approximately four miles to the Route 29 Interchange in Centreville, and follow signs to I-66 East.