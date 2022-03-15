Off-loaders needed for community giveaway on Sunday, March 27

By Volunteer Prince William

Greetings, Prince William – Jenkins-Donelson Foundation, a nonprofit which provides food and essentials to those in need, will be holding a Community Giveaway on Sunday, March 27, 1pm-4pm at Juke Box Diner, 8637 Sudley Road in Manassas. Volunteers are needed 10am-5pm to help set up, offload items from trucks and assist attendees with selections. You’ll feel great as you help vulnerable local residents select much-needed clothing and food for their families! Please email Carolyn at [email protected] to learn more.

Animal lovers! Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets has several volunteer openings, to include Volunteer Coordinator, Social Media Coordinator, Website Coordinator, Grant Coordinator and Events Coordinator. Pet care is always needed, and the furbabies will appreciate all you do to improve their quality of life! Please visithttps://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer for more information on how you can get involved.

The wonderful staff at Catholic Charities has a number of volunteer opportunities open for those interested in helping newcomers to our country. Openings include ESOL Teachers in a variety of topics, Administrative Support in their Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington offices (bilingual skills in Spanish required) and On-Call Interpreters fluent in Dari, Pashto, and Farsi. There’s also a new mentoring program in need of volunteers to help exceptional refugee students between the ages of 15 and 24. You’ll feel great helping those new to our country navigate the various aspects of getting settled, and bridge language barriers! Please email Lea Ann at [email protected] to learn more.

Save the Date! Historic Dumfries Virginia will be holding a Spring History Fair (renamed from Charter Day) April 30, 11:00am at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron Street in Dumfries. Volunteers age 18+ are needed to help organizations/vendors to their assigned spots, interact with the public to answer questions, give handouts, staff the Historic Dumfries table, help with some delicious BBQ and possibly help with post-event cleanup. COVID social distancing will be observed. Please call 703.221.2218 or email [email protected] to learn more.

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

Help new mothers suffering from postpartum depression! Postpartum Support Virginia is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide help and hope to new mothers and parents. Peer Mentor volunteers are also needed. Training is provided and you’ll be helping new parents navigate their way back to a normal life following the birth of their child! Please visit https://postpartumva.org/volunteer/, email Lydia at [email protected] for more information.

Are you a history buff? Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is looking for volunteers to help as Interpretive Guides, Events Assistants and Gardeners at various historical sites in the County. Group projects are available! Some opportunities are appropriate for youth ages 13 thru 18. You get to experience the County’s history while supporting our community! Please call 703.792.4754 or email [email protected] to learn more.

You can help feed food insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least 6 months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Although the SERVE Bowl-a-Thon won’t be held this year due to continuing concerns about COVID exposure, registration for Strides for Stronger Families, an event to benefit the SERVE campus of NVFS, is now open! The challenge runs March 23-April 1. During this 10-day virtual event you’ll log the minutes of your fitness activities. Invite friends, family, colleagues, neighbors, etc. to participate and fundraise for greater Prince William! Please visithttps://bit.ly/3Iox7HF for more information and to register. Questions? Please email [email protected].



The Town of Dumfries will be hosting their Quantico Creek Cleanup on April 9, 8:30am-12pm. Volunteers are needed, volunteers under 18 must have a liability form filled out by a parent/guardian. Meet at 17757 Main Street in Dumfries, assignments will be given at that time. Supplies are provided, event will be held rain or shine. Be sure to dress accordingly for the weather. You’ll feel great as you enjoy the spring weather and help beautify Dumfries! Please email[email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

