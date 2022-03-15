Woodbridge residents will learn more about a new apartment complex expected to open at the end of the year.

The Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association will hold its monthly Zoom call at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, when they’ll learn more about the Landing at Mason’s Bridge Apartments on Annapolis Way.

The apartments will be available for occupancy later this year and will feature an urban streetscape, with 342 homes in eight buildings. Freddie Fletcher, of the Lawson company developing the neighborhood, is expected to speak on the Zoom call.

Based in Virginia Beach, Lawson has built 5,000 homes in Virginia and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Megan Landis, with the Prince William County Transporation Department, is also expected to speak about several ongoing transportation projects in the area. During a quarterly update on traffic improvement throughout the county, Woodbridge District Supervisor praised multiple mobility projects in the district.

An effort to widen Route 1 from four to six lanes between Mary’s Way and Featherstone Road is nearing completion. Route 1 will have been enlarged to six lanes in Woodbridge, from the Neabsco Creek to the Occoquan River.

Last week, the county awarded a new a $45.6 million design-build contract to The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company for the Potomac / Neabsco Mills Commuter Garage Project. The 1,400-space garage at 2501 Opitz Boulevard will stand between Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Wegmans grocery store.

Additionally, Transurban operators of the E-ZPass Express toll lanes will build a new $70 million ramp from Opitz Boulevard at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center to Interstate 95.

Finally, Franklin thanked county transportation officials for installing a new sidewalk in River Oaks and signs on Forest Grove and Vantage drives in Rippon Landing, prohibiting through-truck travel. Residents of each respective community requested the changes.

“As you can see, numerous projects in Woodbridge are coming together that will enhance our roadways and improve our pedestrian access,” said Franklin.