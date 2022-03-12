Opinion: Reader applauds Manassas police parenting seminar, drug-take back events

I would like to supply insight on possible motives behind the rise in larcenies and fatal overdoses cited in the article, “Manassas police report more fatal overdoses, domestic violence arrests, traffic citations in 2021.”

Firstly, the 25% increase in reported larcenies could be influenced by a lack of means to satisfy basic needs. The continuation of the coronavirus pandemic must lead to job loss, which could be a potential explanation for the rise.

Additionally, an individual’s lack of motivation to pursue other means of income, influence by peers or familial ties, or earlier life choices, like felonies, limiting workplace opportunities are other potential causes for the rise.

Furthermore, other research shows that larceny rates have risen in other states around the country. This raises the question, “What is the structural reason behind the rising crime rate?” Efforts from individuals in higher positions to investigate the factors that lead to a person stealing could positively help mitigate or potentially end theft. Whereas advertisement of larceny and theft prevention tips are band-aids to an issue that stems from a deeper place within someone’s life.

Likewise, I applaud the effort to organize community prescription drug disposable events by the Manassas Police Department. Unfortunately, this measure is a temporary fix for the ongoing fight to address drug overdose, which could stem from a feeling of invisibility.

Also, parenting seminars emphasizing the importance of discarding expired prescriptions were mentioned in the article. This is a wonderful educational opportunity; it can be inferred that individuals from the adolescent or young adult age group were one of the fourteen victims.

Lowered happiness levels stemming from an inability to cope with stressors or a perceived lack of social support, such as feeling invisible, are likely explanations for the increase in prescription overdoses. Prioritizing building stronger community bonds, celebrating vulnerability for people, and living in the moment is a few steps society can take to improve the lives of each citizen.

Sincerely,

Makayla Buster

Woodbridge