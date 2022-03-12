New ramp from I-66 to Route 28 north open March 18

The exit from Interstate 66 West to Route 28 North and Braddock Road/Walney Road will be relocated about a half mile east of the old exit Friday morning, March 18.

The new exit location is immediately after the I-66 bridge over Stringfellow Road and will be the permanent location for this exit as part of the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project, to add E-ZPass lanes between the Capital Beltway and Haymarket.

Additionally, the right lane on I-66 West over Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) will close around 10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, and remain closed through August 2022 to allow for continued construction. The collector-distributor lane adjacent to I-66 West at the Route 286 Interchange will become the fourth travel lane when it enters I-66 West.

To implement this traffic pattern change, drivers should expect the following, weather permitting:

Sunday, March 13

Around 10 p.m., two lanes on I-66 West will be closed from Monument Drive to Stringfellow Road for crews to adjust barrier and modify the ramp from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15

Around 10 p.m., two lanes on I-66 West will be closed at Route 286 for crews to implement a traffic shift.

Between midnight and 4 a.m., there will be intermittent stoppages on the ramps from Route 286 North and South to I-66 West and the westbound I-66 collector-distributor lane at Route 286.

Following the Monday night work (by 5 a.m. Tuesday), the right-most lane of I-66 West over Route 286 will remain closed through August 2022 to allow for continued construction activities. The collector-distributor lane adjacent to I-66 West at the Route 286 Interchange will become the fourth travel lane when it enters I-66 West.

Thursday, March 17

Around 10 p.m., two lanes on I-66 West from Route 286 to Route 28 will be closed for crews to implement a traffic shift.

Around 11 p.m., the ramps from I-66 West to Route 28 North and Braddock Road/Walney Road will be closed for crews to implement the traffic pattern change.

Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North. Drivers traveling to Braddock Road/Walney Road should stay left and follow signs to Braddock Road/Walney Road.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, the new I-66 West exit to Route 28 North and Braddock Road/Walney Road will open. Drivers will exit the interstate approximately one-half mile east of (prior to) the old exit.

If drivers miss the new exit location, they can continue west to the exit to Route 28 South, exit to Route 29 North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North. Drivers traveling to Braddock Road/Walney Road should stay left on Route 28 North and follow signs to Braddock Road/Walney Road.

All lanes on I-66 West will open by 5 a.m.

Drivers should always use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction zones.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following night if inclement conditions occur.

The new Route 28 and I-66 Interchange will improve traffic flow on I-66 and Route 28, and provide access to and from the future I-66 Express Lanes. The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes, which span from I-495 to Route 29 in Gainesville, are expected to open in December 2022.