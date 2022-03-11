Virginia road crews on standby as storm approaches

Road crews still cleaning debris from a massive snowstorm on January 3 are again turning their eyes to the skies as another storm has us in its sights.

Today, Virginia Department of Transportation crews are preparing staff, equipment, and materials to mobilize Saturday morning in emergency response ahead of an anticipated storm that’s expected to bring rain, winds, and snow to the area.

According to VDOT, crews will be ready to clear downed trees and debris, apply treatment materials to reduce icing and improve traction on Interstate 95, primary and high-volume secondary roads, and receive support from tree contractors, if required. Crews will remain on stand-by through the weekend as needed to respond to any hazardous road conditions.

Gusting winds may lead to downed trees, debris, and utility lines in the road, especially in coastal areas in eastern areas of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Wind gusts near 50 mph are expected in areas near the Chesapeake Bay, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph possible in the Fredericksburg area, according to VDOT.

Drivers may encounter wet or slick pavement at times from rain and light snow, and limited visibility while snow is falling.

Overnight Saturday evening into early Sunday, icy road conditions are possible as temperatures drop below freezing, and any remaining moisture on the road surface may freeze. Additional caution should be used when traveling on elevated surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses, which freeze first due to lower surface temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, the precipitation moves out Sunday morning, leaving slightly warmer temperatures.