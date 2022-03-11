‘Brief, near-blizzard conditions possible’ Saturday

The winds will howl, and rain and snow will fall on Saturday, March 12.
The National Weather Service placed the region under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. Saturday, March 12 to 1 a.m. Sunday, March 13.
Northwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, will affect the region, from northern and central Maryland to Northern Virginia.
The weather service states that a few gusts to around 60 mph are possible, and strong winds may persist into early Sunday morning.
Drivers are asked to avoid traveling and to use extra caution when driving, primarily if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents are asked to prepare for power outages.
In Northern Virginia, crews are on standby for downed trees.
In addition to the wind, our region could also see two to four inches of snow. The weather service extended a winter weather advisory into Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.
Between 7 and 9 a.m. Saturday, the rain will change to snow, causing slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Additionally, visibility may be reduced to below one- quarter-mile at times. Brief, near-blizzard conditions are possible between 8 and 11 a.m.
Despite the forecast, at last check, the Manassas St. Partick’s Day Parade in Downtown Manassas is still scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Here’s the overall forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 3 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain, snow, and sleet, becoming all snow after 10 am. The rain and snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 30 by noon. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.