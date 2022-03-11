‘Brief, near-blizzard conditions possible’ Saturday

The winds will howl, and rain and snow will fall on Saturday, March 12.

The National Weather Service placed the region under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. Saturday, March 12 to 1 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

Northwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, will affect the region, from northern and central Maryland to Northern Virginia.

The weather service states that a few gusts to around 60 mph are possible, and strong winds may persist into early Sunday morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling and to use extra caution when driving, primarily if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents are asked to prepare for power outages.

In Northern Virginia, crews are on standby for downed trees.

In addition to the wind, our region could also see two to four inches of snow. The weather service extended a winter weather advisory into Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

Between 7 and 9 a.m. Saturday, the rain will change to snow, causing slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Additionally, visibility may be reduced to below one- quarter-mile at times. Brief, near-blizzard conditions are possible between 8 and 11 a.m.

Despite the forecast, at last check, the Manassas St. Partick’s Day Parade in Downtown Manassas is still scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Here’s the overall forecast from the National Weather Service: