Rain, snow to greet the return of Manassas St. Partick’s Day Parade

Manassas city streets will shine green on Saturday, March 12.

The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago.

The parade begins in Downtown Manassas at 11 a.m. Marchers, including bagpipers, dancers, and bands, will travel down Center Street.

City officials put several street closures in place for the parade. Center Street, between Zebedee Street and Grant Avenue, will close from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Portions of West, Battle, Main, and East streets will also close to traffic during the same time.

Bring your rain gear and bundle up if you’re headed out to the parade. We’ll see rain during the morning hours, and passing cold front will be wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph and colder temperatures that could produce snow.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect in areas west of Manassas, including northern Fauquier County, at 3 a.m. Saturday.