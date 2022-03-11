Rain, snow to greet the return of Manassas St. Partick’s Day Parade

Manassas city streets will shine green on Saturday, March 12.
The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago.
The parade begins in Downtown Manassas at 11 a.m. Marchers, including bagpipers, dancers, and bands, will travel down Center Street.
City officials put several street closures in place for the parade. Center Street, between Zebedee Street and Grant Avenue, will close from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Portions of West, Battle, Main, and East streets will also close to traffic during the same time.
Bring your rain gear and bundle up if you’re headed out to the parade. We’ll see rain during the morning hours, and passing cold front will be wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph and colder temperatures that could produce snow.
A winter weather advisory will go into effect in areas west of Manassas, including northern Fauquier County, at 3 a.m. Saturday.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 a.m. TO 3 p.m. EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Northwest winds will gust around 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of north-central and western Maryland, eastern West Virginia, and the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
* WHEN…From 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST Saturday. Rain will change to snow between 3 and 5 a.m. early Saturday. The steadiest snow will be
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility may be reduced to below one-half mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Slow down and use caution while travel