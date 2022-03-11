Bridge over I-95 to be demolished, rebuilt wider

Over the next nine months, a two-lane bridge over Interstate 95 will be widened.

Route 628 (American Legion Road) in Stafford County will close at the bridge over Interstate 95 on Monday, April 4 to construct a new overpass as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Drivers will use a detour to get around the work. Signs will guide drivers to Route 1 and Centreport Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to use the most convenient alternate route when the overpass closes next month.

Click here to see an online map of the detour route. American Legion Road will to reopen in January 2023.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic conditions and signal timing will be closely monitored once the detour is underway.

Demolition of the existing overpass will begin shortly after the road closure and will take four to six weeks to complete.

Bridge demolition will require intermittent full stops on I-95 and can only occur during overnight hours to limit the impact to I-95 travelers. VDOT says the closures will be announced at a later date.

Built in 1964, the bridge over I-95 on American Legion Road is located between Route 1 and Ramoth Church Road.

Nearly a year ago, a similar bridge in Stafford County that carries traffic on Truslow Road over I-95 reopened to traffic after being rebuilt to extend E-ZPass Express lanes to Route 17.

The extension project will bring two new reversible E-ZPass lanes. Crews are currently building the 10-mile extension of the express lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford.

The same as the rebuilt Truslow Road bridge, the new two-lane American Legion Road bridge will be slightly wider than the existing structure, and it will be lengthened to accommodate any future I-95 widening.

American Legion Road carries approximately 2,900 vehicles a day, according to a 2019 traffic count.