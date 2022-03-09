I-95 closures begin tonight in Stafford County after 2 nights of weather-related delays

Work to raise new steel beams over Interstate 95 in Stafford County will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The work will close a southbound highway portion at milepost 136, Centreport Parkway near the Stafford Regional Airport. Crews will raise new steel beams into place at milepost 133, Route 17 near Falmouth, as part of the effort to extend the E-ZPass Express Lanes south from Route 610 in Garrisonville.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, inclement weather postponed the work to begin Monday, March 7.

This morning, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon told Potomac Local News construction crews continue to monitor the weather in light of this morning’s rain and will announce any changes on social media.

We’ll also update this post should something change.

In a press release, VDOT describes the work to be performed and the detour drivers will face if they choose to travel I-95 tonight.