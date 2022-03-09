I-95 closures begin tonight in Stafford County after 2 nights of weather-related delays

Work to raise new steel beams over Interstate 95 in Stafford County will begin at 9:30 p.m.
The work will close a southbound highway portion at milepost 136, Centreport Parkway near the Stafford Regional Airport. Crews will raise new steel beams into place at milepost 133, Route 17 near Falmouth, as part of the effort to extend the E-ZPass Express Lanes south from Route 610 in Garrisonville.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, inclement weather postponed the work to begin Monday, March 7.
This morning, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon told Potomac Local News construction crews continue to monitor the weather in light of this morning’s rain and will announce any changes on social media.
We’ll also update this post should something change.
In a press release, VDOT describes the work to be performed and the detour drivers will face if they choose to travel I-95 tonight.
This week, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, construction crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project plan to close I-95 southbound and detour all traffic at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Route 1.
Crews will be lifting bridge beams into place for the future flyover at the new access point being built at exit 133 (Route 17).
Travelers are encouraged to anticipate major delays on these evenings. Check 511Virginia for real-time updates on traffic conditions.
Weather permitting, lane closures on I-95 southbound are scheduled Wednesday night at the following times:
Wednesday, March 9 – Thursday, March 10
I-95 Southbound at Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
- 9:30 p.m. – Single lane closure at mile marker 138
- 10:30 p.m. – Double lane closure at mile marker 138
- 11:30 p.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Route 1 southbound, where traffic can travel north on Route 17 Business to access exit 133 (Falmouth)
- 3 a.m. – Detour ends, but double lane closures continue until 4 a.m.
- 4 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place
- 5 a.m. – All southbound lanes open
95 Express Lanes will remain open during this work zone on its usual operating schedule.
Signs and law enforcement will direct drivers along the recommended detour route each evening. Southbound traffic will be directed to Route 1 southbound to Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) northbound, where motorists can use exit 133 (Route 17) to re-enter I-95 southbound.
Work is underway to extend the express lanes by 10 miles from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to exit 133, along with the construction of three new access points at exit 148 (Quantico), exit 140 (Courthouse Road), and exit 133.