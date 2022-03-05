Road rage case near Manassas leads to gun brandishing charge

A driver waved a gun at another driver on Thursday, March 3.

At 9:31 a.m., officers went to the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Wellington Road near Manassas to investigate a brandishing.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, reported to police that he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, later identified as the accused while traveling in the above area.

The investigation revealed that as the two cars continued to drive next to each other, the accused brandished a firearm before both vehicles pulled into a nearby parking lot. The parties separated, and police were contacted.

The victim was not injured, and no shots were fired during the incident. While investigating, officers determined the accused had a weapon which was later determined to be an air soft gun, police said.

Mark Anthony Johnson, 23, of 16930 Toms River Loop in Dumfries, is charged with brandishing. Johnson is due in court March 16, 2022, and was released on a court summons.