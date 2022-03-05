Major roadwork on I-95 locations, times this week

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

OVERNIGHT DETOUR and LANE CLOSURES Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

I-95 southbound travelers can expect major overnight delays south of exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County this week, including a full I-95 southbound closure and detour to Route 1 southbound at the following times:

9:30 p.m. – Single lane closure at mile marker 138

10:30 p.m. – Double lane closure at mile marker 138

11:30 p.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Route 1 southbound, where traffic can travel north on Route 17 Business to access exit 133 (Falmouth)

3 a.m. – Detour ends, but double lane closures continue until 4 a.m.

4 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

5 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Crews will be placing beams for a future flyover ramp under construction for the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Work is scheduled to occur weather permitting. Check 511Virginia.org for real-time updates on this work zone.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Local Lanes

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure in the local lanes for Improve 95 construction.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure in the local lanes for Improve 95 construction. This overnight lane closure will only be in place at times when the scheduled I-95 southbound detour for the evenings of March 7-10 between exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and exit 133 (Route 17) is not underway.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday – Friday, 9:30 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single northbound lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between these interchanges for Improve 95 project construction.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church and Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Northbound and southbound single lane closures for bridge inspections at mile markers 107 (Cool Water Drive overpass) and 108 (Golansville Road overpass). Southbound lane closure will be removed by 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 – Monday, March 14, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Northbound and southbound single lane closures at mile markers 103-104, on two consecutive evenings. Bridge inspection of I-95 overpasses spanning CSX railroad.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Monday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Northbound and southbound single lane closures for bridge inspections at mile markers 110 (Ladysmith Road overpass) and 115 (Paige Road overpass). Southbound lane closure will be removed by 2:30 p.m.

Winter Storm Debris Cleanup

Multiple Routes

Motorists should be alert for mobile work zones in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties next week for debris removal. Sixteen contractor crews continue to collect debris seven days a week from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3, 2022, winter storm.

Debris removal is anticipated to be underway through late spring 2022, with more than an estimated 400,000 cubic yards of debris to remove. This amount of debris is anticipated to have filled more than 30,000 dump truck loads when complete. More information about how routes are being prioritized for debris removal is available in this news release.

Stafford County

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Westbound

Monday – Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single westbound lane closure between Oakridge Drive and Raintree Boulevard. Utility work for private development, under permit.

Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closure on Centreport Parkway between I-95 and Route 1 for Improve 95 project construction.

Hartwood Road

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic. Spot pavement patching ahead of upcoming paving work later in 2022.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Chatham Bridge

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures on Route 3 Business between River Road and the city limits for final construction activities as part of the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project.