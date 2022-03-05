Drivers, pedestrians reminded to share road as spring nears

Police remind pedestrians and drivers to watch out as spring temperatures warm up.

In Prince William County, four pedestrians were killed in 2020, the same number of pedestrians in 2019. In all the pedestrian-involved crashes, the pedestrian was determined to have violated a traffic law that was determined to be the primary cause of the collision, according to police.

Now county police and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to remind pedestrians and drivers to respect each other to stay safe on the roads.

The Police Department and the DMV offer these tips for pedestrians:

Be predictable, follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Plan a route with safe crossings, such as marked crosswalks.

Avoid distractions, including alcohol and drugs, and remain alert.

Dress to be seen, but do not assume drivers see you.

Wear reflective clothing and carry a blinking light or flashlight at night.

Walk on sidewalks facing traffic. If there is no sidewalk walk facing traffic far from vehicles.

As you walk, watch for cars backing up – especially in parking lots and driveways.

Only cross streets at crosswalks or intersections; places where drivers expect pedestrians. While crossing, look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right, and make eye contact with turning drivers before proceeding into the street.

Only cross streets at crosswalks or intersections; places where drivers expect pedestrians. While crossing, look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right, and make eye contact with turning drivers before proceeding into the street. Turning vehicles can be especially dangerous at intersections. If there is no crosswalk or intersection, go to a well-lit area with the best view of traffic, wait until there is enough time to cross safely, and continue to watch for traffic while crossing.

Parents and caregivers should teach children and remind older adults to be safe pedestrians. Young children are impulsive and active, and they may need guidance when walking near roads. Older adults may need to be reminded to wait for a walk signal or a green light before crossing streets to give them ample time to cross.

Pedestrians of all ages should work together with road users, using crosswalks and obeying signs and signals. Motorists should slow down, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic.