I-66 exit to Braddock Road relocating east as part of a traffic shift

The exit from Interstate 66 west to Route 28 north and Braddock Road/Walney Road will be relocated about one-half mile east of the old exit Friday, March 11.

The new exit location is just after the I-66 bridge over Stringfellow Road and will be the permanent location for this exit as part of the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project.

Additionally, the right lane on I-66 west over Fairfax County Parkway will close around 10 p.m. on Monday, March 7, and remain closed through August 2022 to allow for continued construction.

The collector-distributor lane adjacent to I-66 west at the Fairfax County Parkway interchange will become the fourth travel lane when it enters I-66 west.

To implement this traffic pattern change, drivers should expect the following, weather permitting:

Monday, March 7

Around 10 p.m. two lanes on I-66 West will be closed at Route 286 for crews to implement a traffic shift.

Between midnight and 4 a.m. the ramps from Route 286 North and South to I-66 West will be closed.

Traffic from both directions of Route 286 will be directed to I-66 East, exit to Route 50 West, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West.

By 5 a.m. on Tuesday one lane will reopen.

The right-most lane of I-66 West over Route 286 will remain closed through August 2022 to allow for continued construction activities.

The collector-distributor lane adjacent to I-66 West at the Route 286 Interchange will become the fourth travel lane when it enters I-66 West.

Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9

Around 10 p.m. each night two lanes on I-66 West will be closed from Monument Drive to Stringfellow Road for crews to adjust barrier and modify the ramp from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Thursday, March 10

Around 10 p.m. two lanes on I-66 West from Route 286 to Route 28 will be closed for crews to implement a traffic shift.

Around 11 p.m. the ramps from I-66 West to Route 28 North and Braddock Road/Walney Road will be closed for crews to implement the traffic pattern change.

Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.

Drivers traveling to Braddock Road/Walney Road should stay left and follow signs to Braddock Road/Walney Road.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11, the new I-66 West exit to Route 28 North and Braddock Road/Walney Road will open.

Drivers will exit the interstate approximately one-half mile east of (prior to) the old exit.

If drivers miss the new exit location, they can continue west to the exit to Route 28 South, exit to Route 29 North, stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.

Drivers traveling to Braddock Road/Walney Road should stay left on Route 28 North and follow signs to Braddock Road/Walney Road.

All lanes on I-66 West will open by 5 a.m.

Drivers should always use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction zones, warns the Virginia Department of Transportation.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following night if inclement conditions occur.