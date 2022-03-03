Beam lift to close I-95 overnights March 7 through 10

Significant delays are expected on Interstate 95 south during the overnight hours on Monday, March 7 through Thursday, March 10, from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the Interstate 95 south near Fredericksburg.

Crews lift and install bridge beams over the highway for future access points to the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes in Stafford County.

A portion of the highway near Route 17 will close for work. A detour will direct drivers to exit I-95 south at Exit 136/Centreport Parkway to Route 1 south, Route 17, and back to I-95 south.

The construction is part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Drivers are asked to reroute their travel to avoid delays.

Crews will perform the work provided there is good weather, according to a spokesman from Transurban, the firm building the highway extension.

10:30 p.m. each evening, two southbound lanes will close near the exit 136 interchange

All regular lanes on I-95 south will close at 11:30 p.m. with detour until 3 a.m. Signs and police will direct drivers along the recommended detour route to Route 1 south to Route 17 back to I-95 south.

The E-ZPass Express Lanes will be extended 10 miles south from Garrisonville Road in North Stafford to just north of Route 17 near Fredericksburg.

The new lanes were supposed to open later this year. However, construction is running behind schedule, and a new opening date has yet to be announced.

The new lanes will complete a 50-mile stretch of toll lanes, from I-95 in Fredericksburg to I-495 in McLean. Drivers will need an E-ZPass transponder to use the lanes, tolled 24-hours a day.

Vehicles with three or more occupants and an E-ZPass transponder will be able to use the lanes free of charge.