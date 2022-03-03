After I-95 chase, Stafford authorities find child inside SUV

Authorities said a Woodbridge man is in jail without bond after making an illegal U-turn and leading police to chase him up Interstate 95.

At 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, Deputy B.W. Gildea attempted to stop a black Chevy Tahoe from making an illegal U-turn at Warrenton Road and Olde Forge Drive. Instead of stopping, the Tahoe driver drove onto I-95 north.

The suspect continued at a speed near the 65 mph speed limit, said authorities.

Additional deputies positioned themselves ahead of the chase with tire deflation devices, but the suspect exited onto Centreport Parkway, near the Stafford Regional Airport.

Sergeant J.J. Kreider and Deputy Z.C. Smith joined the pursuit as the suspect made a left onto Centreport Parkway and accelerated to over 70 mph, authorities said.

The suspect decided to get back on the Intestate and opted for the I-95 South ramp from Centreport Parkway.

The trio of deputies executed a rolling roadblock maneuver, using their cars to surround and slow the Tahoe, eventually bringing it to a stop. No vehicle was damaged.

Deputies arrested the suspect without incident. Police found a juvenile relative inside the Tahoe and took the child to his school at his parent’s request.

Ray Posey, Jr. 62, of Woodbridge, is charged with eluding, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended, and the U-turn violation.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.