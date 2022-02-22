Charges filed against 2 Woodbridge man in fatal Route 1 crash

Two Woodbridge men face charges in connection to a crash that killed a Maryland man on Valentine’s Day.

The crash took the life of John Avnevine, 82, of Beltsville, Md., who was driving a 2009 Lincoln Town Car near Hendrick Honda on Route 1 in Woodbridge.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra failed to stop before entering the roadway from a business parking lot. After exiting the parking lot, the driver also failed to proceed to the closest available lane and crossed paths in front of another driver, said police.

At the same time, Grand Cherokee attempted to veer left, the vehicle collided with the Elantra in the center two-way lane. The initial collision caused the Grand Cherokee to cross into the northbound travel lanes, where the car collided head-on with the Lincoln Town Car that was traveling north, according to police.

The force of that impact rotated the Town Car, which was then struck by a 2017 Mercedes GLE traveling north. The driver was taken to a hospital, treated, and releaesd.

The investigation further revealed that the driver of the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee did not have a driver’s license and was traveling more than double the posted speed limit of 35 mph in a construction zone, police said.

Following the investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the drivers of the Hyundai and Jeep were charged.

Edgardo Miguel Zambrano, 23, of 15328 Watermill Terrace in Woodbridge, the driver of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra, is charged with failing to stop before entering a public highway and failure to turn into the right most lane, police said. He’s due in court May 3, 2022, and was releasd on a summons

Marvin Antonio Cabrera Martinez, 27, of 15402 Ohio Avenue in Woodbridge, the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee driver, is charged with reckless driving by speed and no operator’s license. He’s due in court May 3, 2022, and was released on a court summons