Md. man dies in Route 1 crash near Woodbridge Honda dealer

A Maryland man died in a car crash in Woodbridge.

On Monday, February 14 at 10:57 a.m., police went to the intersection of Route 1 and Wigglesworth Way, near Hendrick Honda, to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

The driver of 2016 Hyundai Elantra made a right turn out of the parking lot of a business in the 14200 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy and proceeded to the left travel lane crossing into the path of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling southbound, according to police.

When the driver of the Grand Cherokee attempted to veer left, the vehicle collided with the Elantra in the center two-way lane. The initial collision caused the Grand Cherokee to cross into the northbound travel lanes, where the car collided head-on with a 2009 Lincoln Town Car that was traveling north, according to police.

The force of that impact rotated the Town Car, which was then struck by a 2017 Mercedes GLE traveling north. The driver, and only occupant, of the Town Car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Elantra was ground transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the driver of the Mercedes GLE was ground transported with serious injuries, and the driver of the Grand Cherokee was flown with serious injuries, according to police.

Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash. Speed as a factor in the collision is still under investigation. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

The investigation continues.

The deceased driver of the 2009 Lincoln Town Car was identified as John Joseph ANGEVINE, 82, of Beltsville, Md.

The driver of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra was identified as a 23-year-old man of Woodbridge.

The driver of the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was identified as a 27-year-old man of Woodbridge.

The driver of the 2017 Mercedes GLE was identified as a 68-year-old woman of Woodbridge.