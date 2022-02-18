Two upcoming career fairs in Springfield and Dahlgren — Start something new!

Don’t miss the Job Zone Online upcoming career fairs in Springfield and Dahlgren on Thursday, February 24, and Thursday, March 24. Don’t miss the Job Zone Online upcoming career fairs in Springfield and Dahlgren on Thursday, February 24, and Thursday, March 24. Don’t miss the Job Zone Online upcoming career fairs in Springfield and Dahlgren on Thursday, February 24, and Thursday, March 24. Don’t miss the Job Zone Online upcoming career fairs in Springfield and Dahlgren on Thursday, February 24, and Thursday, March 24.

There has never been a better time to start a new career, and Job Zone Online is here to help you get started.

Job Zone will hold two upcoming in-person job fairs — Thursday, February 24, in Springfield in Fairfax County, and at the University of Mary Washington-Dahlgren Campus in King George County on Thursday, March 24.

No matter where you are in our region — Fairfax to Fredericksburg — this is an excellent opportunity to connect with several companies searching for people just like you.

Springfield

The Springfield Job Fair will be held Thursday, February 24, at the American Legion Post 176, 6520 Amherst Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Companies to be represented at the fair include:

IES Communications

Resource Management Concepts

Re$ume Xpert

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office

Tecolote Research

Tekla Research

Tristar Engineering

Virginia State Police

PLUS

There’s also a virtual option to attend, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Click here to register and connect online: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/dj6Dad

Dahlgren

Our Dahlgren Job Fair will be held Thursday, March 24, at the University of Mary Washington-Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Companies to be represented at the fair include:

IES Communications

Resource Management Concepts

Re$ume Xpert

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office

Tecolote Research

Tekla Research,

Tristar Engineering

Virginia State Police

PLUS

There’s also a virtual option to attend, from 4 until 7 p.m.

Click here to register and connect online: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xGAgJ8

As always, for information and updates about these and upcoming job fairs, please check us out online at jobzoneonline.com.