Prince William wants to hike property taxes, introduces meals tax

Under a proposed budget for Prince William County, homeowners will pay more starting July 1.

Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson presented the Proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, February 15, during the Board meeting.

“Throughout the FY2023 budget process, I will facilitate discussion, provide guidance, and pursue solutions to accomplish the goals and priorities established by the Board of County Supervisors. The proposed fiscal plan is now in the hands of the Board and the community. By working together, the fiscal plan will continue Prince William County’s tradition of serving the community first while maintaining the county’s strong financial management,” said Johnson.

The average homeowner will pay about $250 more in Real Estate taxes and fire levy taxes next year.

The county proposes a new 4% meals tax to be charged at restaurants.

The county assessed home values higher this year at 11 and-a-half percent. As a result, Johnson recommends the Board of County Supervisors lowers the current Real Estate Tax rate — which funds the majority of the budget — to $1.05 per $100 of the assessed value of homes, down from $1.115 per $100.

The county automatically transfers 57.23%, the largest portion of its budget to the public school division.

The Board of County Supervisors will adopt a tax rate on April 12, and will approve a final version of its budget on April 26.

More from Prince William County Government: