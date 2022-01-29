K9 nabs suspect inside home following attempted child abduction, barricade

A SWAT team pulled a man from a house in North Stafford early this morning.

The sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant was obtained for a suspect in an attempted child abduction that occurred during the afternoon on Friday, January 28. The SWAT Team surrounded William’s home on Owens Street, in the Eastern View subdivision near North Stafford High School, about 9 p.m. Friday, January 28.

The suspect barricaded himself in the house, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office sent a drone into the home to search while the SWAT Team used a robot to open doors and search for the suspect. A crisis negotiation team attempted to speak with the suspect, but he refused, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Later, deputies fired chemical munitions into the home but were unsuccessful in flushing out the suspect. Sgt. B.U. Demirci deployed K-9 Titan, who found the suspect just before 3 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

On 2:50 p.m. Friday, deputies went to the scene of an abduction attempt in the Embrey Mill subdivision, about five miles from where the suspect barricaded himself into a house.

According to authorities, a nine-year-old girl walked home from a bus stop near Basswood Drive when a man driving a Buick Regal approached her and asked for directions. Then he grabbed her and carried her to his vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect forced the child into the passenger side of his vehicle and closed the door. As he went around the car to get to the driver’s side, the girl opened the passenger door and ran home. The suspect fled the scene.

Steven Randall Williams, 34, of Stafford, is charged with one count of abduction. He is incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.