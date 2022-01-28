Library branches to reopen doors to the public Monday, Jan. 31

Libraries in the Fredericksburg region will once again allow people into its branches starting Monday, January 31.

A spokesman says falling coronavirus rates in the library’s service region prompted the change. Customers will again be able to visit branches to browse the collection, check out materials, use computers, print, copy, scan, fax, and use meeting and study rooms.

Starting January 31, meeting and study rooms in most branches can be reserved.

The library will continue to offer customer service and reading recommendations by phone, email, and chat during open hours. Customers will make appointments for MakerLab Badging and equipment reservations at IdeaSpace.

Libraries will also continue curbside pickup service. Book drops are open 24/7, and the libraries are not charging overdue fees.

We visited the Fredericksburg library branch earlier this month to show you how library employees hustled to deliver materials to those waiting in cars, just days after the library reverted to curbside-only service.

The libraries first closed their branches to the public and transitioned to curbside-only service at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and again in January 2021 as coronavirus cases spiked again.