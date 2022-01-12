News Library staff get workouts as system returns to curbside-only service By Potomac Local News Published January 12, 2022 at 12:00PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:50AM Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch Manager Craig Graziano gets a workout delivering books to patrons patiently waiting in their cars. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Central Rappahannock Regional Library #Locals Only #News