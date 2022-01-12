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Library staff get workouts as system returns to curbside-only service

By Potomac Local News
Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch Manager Craig Graziano gets a workout delivering books to patrons patiently waiting in their cars. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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