Murder suspect turns himself in at county jail

The man wanted in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Mary Anne Smoot turned himself in to police.

Maquan Omari McCray, 28, is charged with murder and iht use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. McCray turned himself in at the county jail, they added.

Smoot and a family member, whom police said once had a relationship with McCray, went to meet him at an apartment in the 8100 block of Cobden Court, near a Costco warehouse outside Manassas, and was shot to death about 10 a.m. Monday, January 17.

No one else was injured.

McCray is due in court on April 5.