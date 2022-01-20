Murder suspect turns himself in at county jail

The man wanted in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Mary Anne Smoot turned himself in to police.
Maquan Omari McCray, 28, is charged with murder and iht use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. McCray turned himself in at the county jail, they added.
Smoot and a family member, whom police said once had a relationship with McCray, went to meet him at an apartment in the 8100 block of Cobden Court, near a Costco warehouse outside Manassas, and was shot to death about 10 a.m. Monday, January 17.
No one else was injured.
McCray is due in court on April 5.