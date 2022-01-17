Police found a 37-year-old Mary Anne Smoot suffering a gunshot wound in an apartment near a Costco warehouse near Manassas.

After performing CPR, police pronounced the Smoot dead.

At 10:22 a.m., officers responded to the Raven Crest Apartments located in the 8100 block of Cobden Court to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived performed CPR on the woman until rescue personnel arrived.

No other occupants in the apartment were injured.

The suspect, identified as Maquan Omari McCray, fled on foot before officers arrived. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect but came up empty.

An investigation revealed that the victim and a family member went to the above location to meet McCray. The family member accompanying the victim had a previous relationship with McCray, police said.

During the encounter, the victim and McCray got into a verbal altercation that escalated when the accused shot the victim multiple times, police said.

Maquan Omari McCray, 18, lives in the 9800 block of Solitary Place in Bristow. He’s black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

He’s wanted for murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.