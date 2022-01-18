Water’s End Brewery and Hot Chikn Kitchn to open new location in Fredericksburg

Lake Ridge-based Water’s End Brewery has announced plans to open a new brewery in downtown Fredericksburg.

The new brewery will be at Fredericksburg Square, a 19,000-square foot property on Caroline Street. The brewery will also be home to a new Hot Chikn Kitchn, a Nashville-style chicken restaurant in Woodbridge.

The owners of Water’s End and Hot Chikn Kitchn, Zach Mote and Mike Sagaro, entered into a partnership that resulted in Fredericksburg Square’s purchase. The duo had been working on this acquisition since Summer 2019, after dealing with setbacks such as the coronavirus pandemic and the passing of the building’s owner Van Perroy they finally completed the sale in December 2021.

Mote first met Sagaro in 2018 when he looked for advice on business expansion. Sagaro mentioned his desire to buy some property and open a bar and restaurant during that conversation. From there, the proverbial light bulb shined, and discussions focused on Sagaro’s idea.

“Our collaboration potential was obvious, and we immediately started working together on ideas. Shortly after discovering Fredericksburg Square, we stopped looking at other options and pursued it with a singular focus,” said Mote.

Originally built as a townhouse in 1854, the building which would come to be known as Fredericksburg Square survived the Civil War and was used as an Elks Lodge in 1905. The building remained in operation until 1996.

The property was purchased by Van and Deborah Perroy, who operated several businesses from the building during their ownership, including the four-diamond-rated restaurant Augustine’s.

Augustine’s then gave way to Fredericksburg Square, a high-end wedding venue that was noted for its grand ceilings and two stunning ballrooms.

That space will give the new brewery a lot of space. According to Mote, the plans include:

A main bar area can be expanded by opening up the main ballroom.

An owner’s suite.

A top floor bar with its own dance floor and stage.

Including the taproom and restaurant, the building will hold over 300 customers who can dine, dance, and enjoy the building’s decor.

“We were struck with the thought: “How cool would it be to sit and enjoy this upscale, exclusive space for just the cost of a beer?” The bar on the main level, which will be our primary taproom area, is quite simply a great place to have a beer,” says Mote.

No opening date has been set. The co-owners plan to open the location in stages, beginning with the taproom and restaurant.

The Water’s End Brewery and Hot Chikn Kitchn at Fredericksburg Square will be located on 525 Caroline Street in Downtown Fredericksburg.

Hot Chikn Kitchn is also opening a new location in Stafford County, at 50 North Stafford Complex, next to a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Waters End Brewery opened its first location at Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge in 2016, and later expanded to Potomac Festival Shopping Center across from Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge in 2020.

Hot Chikn Kitchn also opened its first location at Potomac Festival in 2020.